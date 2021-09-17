Allegations against ECP: Notices served on Fawad, Swati

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued notices to federal ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and Muhammad Azam Swati on allegations leveled against the electoral body.

It was learnt that a meeting was held at the Election Commission here with reference to the two ministers’ allegations. Special Secretary Election Commission Zafar Iqbal Malik chaired the meeting. On the direction of the Election Commission, the Pemra shared related clips of allegations of federal ministers with the Election Commission, which were reviewed in detail.

In its meeting on Tuesday last, the EC focused on a barrage of allegations levelled by the cabinet members in relation to its stand on the electronic voting machines and I-voting. According to its decision taken in the last meeting, the EC issued notices to Fawad and Swati in which they have been asked to provide evidence of the allegations leveled against the institution and a reply has been sought. They have been given 14 days to reply to the notice.