220 old buses, wagons scrapped, says TransPeshawar

PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar has scrapped 220 old buses and wagons after paying compensation to their owners.

A total of 418 vehicles had been registered with the TransPeshawar, which would be scrapped.

“As of now more than 220 vehicles have been completely scrapped. The impact of scrapping these old vehicles is exceptional towards the environment. The owners of the scrapped vehicles are paid according to contract and rules and regulations,” a spokesperson for TransPeshawar said.

There is no delay in payments to the vehicle owners. The process of scrapping and compensation is underway phase wise.

“Currently the project is underway in phases. Vehicles scrapped are duly checked and verified by all concerned government agencies and authorities,” he said.

Spokesperson for TransPeshawar Umair Khan stated that the department is working tirelessly and providing best public transport to its commuters whereas commuters also shoulder responsibility to own the system and follow the described rules and regulations. The public must take Covid-19 Outbreak non-seriously and comply with Covid-19 SOPs properly.

It was merely impossible for people to board in these old buses and wagons which were a serious safety, health and travelling concern.