PPP leader rejects hike in POL prices

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president, Najmuddin Khan on Thursday rejected an increase in the prices of petroleum products and asked the government to withdraw the anti-people decision.

Through a statement issued here, the PPP leader said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had made life miserable for the people. “The wrong and anti-people decisions of the irresponsible rulers have pushed the country towards destruction. And those who had brought Imran Khan Niazi into power are least bothered about the situation,” he added.

By increasing prices of petroleum products, he said, the government had made some people billionaires while the miseries of people had increased manifold.“The people are committing suicides due to unemployment and financial crisis,” he added.

Najmuddin said the rulers had failed to implement any of their commitments with the nation. “The country is also facing isolation in the comity of nations due to the wrong policies of the PTI government,” he went on to claim.