Reception held for promoted employees

TIMERGARA: Village council secretaries of Samarbagh and Munda tehsils on Thursday hosted a party in honour of two newly promoted senior secretaries to the post of supervisors at Shahi rest house on Pak Afghan border.

The two senior secretaries, Jehan Bahadar and Dilshad Khan, had recently been promoted to the post of supervisor in BPS-14.

Assistant Director (AD) senior Local Government and Rural Development Department Lower Dir Muhammad Mamoon Nawaz Marwat, AD (junior) Amir Nizam Durrani, president All Secretaries Village Councils Association (ASVCA) Lower Dir Salahuddin alias chief of Munda, general secretary Nizamul Haq, senior secretaries Zarbaz Khan, Moinuddin, Murad Badshah, Inayaturrahman, Taslim Khan, Zahir Shah, Mushtaq Khan and others were present on the occasion.Noted Pashto language poet Bakht Zada Danish entertained the participants through his distinctive style of poems and rhythm and got applause from the participants.