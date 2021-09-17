PEIRA publishes first annual report

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory's Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority has published its first-ever annual progress report.

The report for the year 2020-2021 highlights the ICT-PEIRA's mandate and recent developments, while covering the previous situation and major challenges faced.

It sheds light on the measures taken for quality provisions in private sector schooling, improvement of service delivery (swift and smooth registration process for PEIS), shift to Qualitative Reporting System and introduction of online services.

The report also reflects on initiation of programs for determination, maintenance and improvement of educational standards in ICT, while partnering in achievement of global commitments i.e. Sustainable Development Goals 2030, through programs such as Continuous Professional Development, and identification covering of policy gaps.

The report reflects on initiatives taken during the year 2020-2021 under leadership of federal education minister Shafqat Mahmood and support of federal education secretary Farah Hamid Khan.