Sindh MPs visit PSCA

LAHORE:A Sindh Assembly members’ delegation visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters here on Thursday.

PSCA Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about the various arms and functions of the project. The delegation of Sindh Assembly members included Nusrat Sehar Abbasi, Munawar Wasan, Syed Afridi, Dr Rafiq, Adiba Hassan, Jamal Siddiqui, Riaz Haider, Adeel Shehzad, Basit Siddiqui, Naseem Rajpar and Abbas Jafri.

The delegates said that a modern system like Punjab Safe Cities Authority was needed all over the country, including Sindh. They acknowledged the project as a marvel of technology and a milestone towards the beginning of new police culture. They praised the performance of PSCA for reduction in crime rate, provision of swift emergency response and intelligent traffic management in the City.

They expressed keen interest in the Women Safety App developed for the protection of women. The international ranking of Lahore has improved due to this project and the fact should be acknowledged, they added.

The delegation was told that PSCA had so far provided more than 10,000 pieces of forensic video evidence to the law enforcement agencies. It has found more than 350 missing children and reunited them with their parents. Thanks to the integrated system of the authority, there has been a significant improvement in the response time of the police, the delegation was told.