Clarification

This refers to the article ‘Kamyab Pakistan-Steering committee to run program’ (September, 14).The disbursements under the Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) will be based on Ehsaas data, making the whole program apolitical by targeting the poorest segments of society in line with poverty scorecards. The governance structure takes the government out of the operating framework (except for payment of subsidy and risk sharing) and is linked with the support of public sector programs and institutions, such as Ehsaas and National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), to remove biases and minimise the risk of misuse.

Furthermore, the project management unit (PMU) will be set up under the finance division for ongoing management of the program, and professionals will be hired according to the management positions scales as permissible under the rules.

Director General (Media)

Ministry of Finance