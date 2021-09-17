Priorities misplaced

Criticism of the government by the media reflects unrest in the country and should never be dismissed as fake news. This Trump-like phobia of terming criticism as fake news will not serve the government. At the end of day, Prime Minister Imran Khan alone will have to bear the burden of rejection. The PTI government’s needless decision to confront journalists, the Election Commission of Pakistan and simultaneously allow a campaign to be launched against few judges of the superior judiciary etc is a recipe for self-destruction. Instead, the government should focus on governance, rising inflation, economy, deteriorating law and order situation and a host of other problems.

A government elected by popular vote can only expect to consolidate its vote bank by delivering to the people and catering to the welfare of people who exercise their right to vote.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore