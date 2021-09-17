The open secret

This refers to the news report ‘Suicide bombers came from Afghanistan’ (September 07). The interior minister has said that the perpetrators of the Quetta and Gwadar attacks came from Afghanistan, but at the same time he said that the Taliban leader had assured Afghan soil will not be used against Islamabad. The statement is obviously self-contradictory. Pakistan is facing these attacks on the Frontier Corps (FC) at regular intervals resulting in martyrdom of our officers and soldiers.
It is no more a secret that India’s RAW, Afghanistan’s NDS and the militant group TTP are behind these attacks. A question arises as to why our intelligence agencies are unable to trace their hideouts and facilitators and catch them while they are entering from Afghanistan when 90 percent work on fence has already been completed? In most of the cases the TTP claims responsibility for such attacks. The government should make sure that these perpetrators are caught and tried at the earliest.
Mukhtar Ahmed
Karachi
