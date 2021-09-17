Improbable hope

During a recent interview with a foreign journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said with reference to the Taliban's policy on women's rights that the Taliban would give the rights to women in their own context and that the Afghans could not be controlled from the outside. He went on to reiterate that the Afghan women were strong enough to get their rights with time.

One thinks the Taliban have reluctantly agreed to continue the education of women, albeit in segregated institutions. They have not included any woman in their interim set up. It is hoped that women in Afghanistan will get their rights in the inclusive setup that the Taliban claim they want to introduce.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

San Diego, USA