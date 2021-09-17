Improbable hope

During a recent interview with a foreign journalist, Prime Minister Imran Khan said with reference to the Taliban's policy on women's rights that the Taliban would give the rights to women in their own context and that the Afghans could not be controlled from the outside. He went on to reiterate that the Afghan women were strong enough to get their rights with time.
One thinks the Taliban have reluctantly agreed to continue the education of women, albeit in segregated institutions. They have not included any woman in their interim set up. It is hoped that women in Afghanistan will get their rights in the inclusive setup that the Taliban claim they want to introduce.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
San Diego, USA
There is no denying that the middle class is hard hit by uncontrolled inflation in Naya Pakistan where affording two...
This refers to the article ‘Kamyab Pakistan-Steering committee to run program’ .The disbursements under the Kamyab...
Criticism of the government by the media reflects unrest in the country and should never be dismissed as fake news....
I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problem of forced marriage, which is prevalent in our...
This refers to the news report ‘Suicide bombers came from Afghanistan’ . The interior minister has said that the...
These days the incumbent government is creating huge problems for the media. Ironically it was the media coverage of...