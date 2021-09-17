These days the incumbent government is creating huge problems for the media. Ironically it was the media coverage of the 2014 PTI dharna and other activities that allowed the PTI to spread its message to the people. However, the PTI government now seems to want to control the media. Journalists from all over the country are protesting in Islamabad against this ‘black law’. People from different professions are supporting journalist in this endeavour

It seems that the PTI government wants to curb the media so that it will not be criticised for letting people down. The PTI government must not be authoritative and should work to relieve the poor of their burdens.

Abdul Ahad Ghunyo

Ghotki