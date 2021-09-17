Feed your people

It is a matter of great concern that countless people in Pakistan are unable to eat even one meal in a day; consequently, these people are severely malnourished.

Food prices should be affordable for people. Good health of people is dependent on a healthy diet, and that can only be possible if the prices of essential food items are lowered. It is pertinent to mention here that food security is also important for the sustainable growth and development of the people. It is high time that the government took prudent measures to ensure food security to achieve the target of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Mudassir Ahmed Soomro

Hyderabad