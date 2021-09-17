 
Friday September 17, 2021
Manners please

Newspost

September 17, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘ECP ready to move against Fawad, Swati’ (September 15). It is rather shocking that civil discourse is fast becoming a rarity in Pakistan.

As if that was not bad enough, a mafia-like behaviour seems to be developing, with a no-holds-barred approach. We first saw the ugly display in parliament over the budget, and now a government minister hurled accusations at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Senate. Surprisingly, no senior party leader has reprimanded him.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

