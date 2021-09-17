Manners please

This refers to the news report ‘ECP ready to move against Fawad, Swati’ (September 15). It is rather shocking that civil discourse is fast becoming a rarity in Pakistan.
As if that was not bad enough, a mafia-like behaviour seems to be developing, with a no-holds-barred approach. We first saw the ugly display in parliament over the budget, and now a government minister hurled accusations at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Senate. Surprisingly, no senior party leader has reprimanded him.
S R H Hashmi
Karachi
