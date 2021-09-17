Sindh govt to survey industries

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to survey industries located in residential areas of the province including Karachi and review environmental issues.

Provincial Minister for Environment, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, in a statement on Thursday, said there would also be an environmental inspection of restaurants across the province, including Karachi.

He directed officers to collect data of illegal industries, and to take legal action against negligent officers and industries operating without safety measures. “Negligence resulted in fire incidents that were causing loss of life, property, and severe damage to the environment.”

Rahu said that after the survey, action would be taken against illegal industries and they would be relocated from residential areas.

Instructing the officers, the provincial minister said that environmental inspection of restaurants across Sindh should be carried out to review general cleanliness, indoor environment and drainage methods.