Sindh govt to survey industries

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to survey industries located in residential areas of the province including Karachi and review environmental issues.
Provincial Minister for Environment, Muhammad Ismail Rahu, in a statement on Thursday, said there would also be an environmental inspection of restaurants across the province, including Karachi.
He directed officers to collect data of illegal industries, and to take legal action against negligent officers and industries operating without safety measures. “Negligence resulted in fire incidents that were causing loss of life, property, and severe damage to the environment.”
Rahu said that after the survey, action would be taken against illegal industries and they would be relocated from residential areas.
Instructing the officers, the provincial minister said that environmental inspection of restaurants across Sindh should be carried out to review general cleanliness, indoor environment and drainage methods.
KARACHI: JS Bank signed an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies for enabling digital...
KARACHI: TPL Corp has inked an agreement with Bank of Punjab to finance the establishment of multiple real estate...
KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market declined by Rs900 per tola on Thursday.According to data released by All Sindh...
HYDERABAD: Turkey is the most productive domestic bird in terms of fast physical growth and value of its eggs and...
LAHORE: This government keeps the public and experts guessing on its economic policies. It claims to bring down prices...
KARACHI: Plastic waste is global problem, creating mountains of waste and contribute to global warming.For businesses...