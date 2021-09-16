India is sponsor, financier, abettor of terrorism: Pak diplomat

GENEVA: A Pakistani diplomat Wednesday categorically rejected India’s sweeping allegations about Pakistan’s treatment of its minorities and involvement in terrorism, and called New Delhi the principal sponsor, financier and abettor of state terrorism.

“We have presented concrete evidence in our recent dossier on IIOJ&K (Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir) that India is providing patronage to ISIS and running training camps,” Junaid Suleman, first secretary at Pakistan Mission to the United Nations office in Geneva, told the UN Human Rights Council during its 48th session. He was responding to his Indian counterpart Pawan Badhe who, while exercising his right of reply to Pakistani Ambassador Khalil Hashmi’s statement Tuesday, attacked Pakistan’s human rights record.