 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Mansehra postpones transgender persons-only sports gala

National

September 16, 2021

MANSEHRA: The transgender persons-only sports gala, which was scheduled to be held here on September 16 (today) has been postponed because of the high coronavirus prevalence rate in the district.

More From National

More From Latest