Buzdar orders strict legal action against rapist-cum-killer

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed strict legal action against an arrested killer Sanaullah involved in rape-cum-murder of his 13-year-old cousin Ahmed.

The chief minister has also directed to make every effort to provide justice to the heirs. Mianwali police took action over a murder incident in Harnoli Police Station limits following a notice by the CM while the killer has also confessed to his crime.