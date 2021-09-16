Educational activities to resume in eight KP districts today

PESHAWAR: After a 10-day break due to the high infection rate of Covid-19, educational activities are resuming in eight districts of the province including the provincial metropolis today (Thursday). However, the schools, colleges and universities would have to follow the SOPs.
GENEVA: A Pakistani diplomat Wednesday categorically rejected India’s sweeping allegations about Pakistan’s...
SUKKUR: Provincial Minister for Woman Development Shehla Raza and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Javed Nayab Leghari...
SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court bench, Larkana, on Wednesday ordered the chief secretary Sindh, home secretary Sindh, IGP...
SUKKUR: The Anti-Terrorism Court , Sukkur, on Wednesday continued the proceedings of the murder case of journalist...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court while taking notice of the presence of a large number of drug addicts in different...
MANSEHRA: The transgender persons-only sports gala, which was scheduled to be held here on September 16 has been...