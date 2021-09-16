 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Educational activities to resume in eight KP districts today

National

Bureau report
September 16, 2021

PESHAWAR: After a 10-day break due to the high infection rate of Covid-19, educational activities are resuming in eight districts of the province including the provincial metropolis today (Thursday). However, the schools, colleges and universities would have to follow the SOPs.

