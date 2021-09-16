No clue of gang-rape accused

SIALKOT: The Sialkot police have not been able to arrest any accused involved in a gang-rape incident on September 13. The police said efforts were underway for the early arrest of the accused. Zohaib and his newlywed wife were moving on a motorcycle on Sialkot-Daska Road when the fuel of the motorcycle came to an end.

Zohaib entered a petrol station near village Daakwala leaving his wife outside the filling station. Meanwhile, accused Sama, Ejaz Shah and others abducted her and subjected her to gang rape. Police have registered a case against the accused.