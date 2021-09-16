Man killed as gunmen open fire on bike

MANSEHRA: A man was killed and another one sustained injuries when armed persons opened fire on a motorbike in the Shergarh area here on Wednesday.

Muhammad Afzal and his friend Muhammad Saeed were on their way to Oghi from Sherghar when armed men fired at them, leaving both of them seriously injured.

The locals rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced Muhammad Afzal dead.

The police handed over the body to the victim’s family after doctors completed the medico-legal formalities there.

The police after lodging FIR started raids to arrest the accused who managed to flee following the incident.

Meanwhile, a boy received critical injuries when a speeding pickup vehicle hit his motorbike in the Rehr area. He was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching hospital where his condition was stated to be critical.