Gold rates up Rs900/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market increased by Rs900 per tola on Wednesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs113,600 per tola. Similarly, price of 10 gram gold was raised by Rs772 to Rs97,394.
In the international market, gold rates increased by $16 to $1,803 per ounce. Silver rates, however, decreased by Rs20 to Rs1,410 per tola. The price of 10 gram silver also dropped by Rs17.16 to Rs1,208.84. Local jewellers said the gold prices in the local market remained below by Rs4,000 per tola against rates in the Dubai gold market.
