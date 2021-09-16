 
Thursday September 16, 2021
Self-praise?

Newspost

September 16, 2021

This refers to the news report ‘World leaders ought to follow Imran, says Alvi’ (September 14). The language and the words of the president seemed a bit florid given the fact that the country is facing so many challenges with no apparent way out.

The prime minister has also been consistently going back on his word, such as by borrowing from all possible lenders after saying he would never do that.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi

