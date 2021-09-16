Labourer burns to death in Manghopir warehouse fire

A young labourer lost his life in a fire that erupted at a warehouse in the Manghopir area on Wednesday. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the fire broke out at a battery-making warehouse near the Northern Bypass.

After getting information, fire tenders were dispatched to the property to extinguish the blaze. Ambulances from welfare organisations also reached the warehouse and transported four labourers to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Police said one labourer, 20-year-old Muhammad Saleh, burned to death, while three others -- Rehmatullah, Sanaullah and Nazimuddin – suffered burns and were under treatment at the hospital. They said the fire started while the work at the warehouse was continuing as per routine, and that the garbage and plastic caused the flames to engulf the entire build.

Woman dies

A woman died in mysterious circumstances at her house within the limits of the Shah Latif police station. According to police, the incident took place at a house in Sector 16-A.

Police and rescue workers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where the woman was identified as 54-year-old Shahnaz, wife of Abdul Qayyum. The family told the police that she died accidentally after being hit by a heavy object. Police said they were

investigating the case from different angles.