Business hours extended to 10pm, office attendance to 100pc

On the instructions of the Government of Sindh, the home department has issued a new Covid-related notification, according to which business hours have been extended to 10pm.

The notification reads: “In continuation of this department’s orders of even number dated August 29 and 30, 2021, and in pursuance of the NCOC’s [National Command & Operation Centre] guidelines vide their letter dated September 14, 2021 for the continuation of the NPIs [non-pharmaceutical interventions] regime in the province of Sindh from 16th to 30th September, 2021, the home department, Government of Sindh, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015), is pleased to issue the following order for enforcement within the territorial jurisdiction of the province of Sindh.

“Market and business activities to continue till 10pm. Essential services (pharmacies, medical facilities, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, CNG stations, LPG shops, milk and Dahi [curd] shops, and tandoors) and stand-alone grocery stores, fish, meat, vegetable and fruit vendors, e-commerce and bakeries to continue 24/7. All the managements, staff and customers shall follow Covid-related SOPs [standard operating procedures].”

In Karachi Division, Sunday will be observed as a weekly closed day, while in other divisions of the province, Friday will be observed as a weekly closed day.

“Indoor dining will be allowed till 11:59 pm. Indoor dining is allowed at 50 per cent occupancy for vaccinated individuals only. Carrying vaccination cards by the guests shall be mandatory for the purpose of inspection by the LEAs [law enforcement agencies]. Takeaway, drive-through and home delivery are allowed 24/7, subject to following of all SOPs, with the staff and delivery personnel duly vaccinated.

“Indoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed for vaccinated individuals only, with a maximum of 200 guests. Outdoor weddings and related ceremonies are allowed with a maximum of 400 guests under strict Covid protocols.”

All other indoor gatherings are allowed for vaccinated individuals only, with a maximum of 200 individuals. Outdoor gatherings are allowed with a maximum of 400 individuals under strict Covid protocols.

“Religious shrines may be opened at the discretion of the divisional and district administration concerned in consultation with the health as well as the Auqaf and religious affairs departments.”

Normal office routine will resume, with normal office working hours and 100 per cent attendance. However, there will be a complete closure of cinemas throughout the province of Sindh.

“Complete ban shall continue on contact sports (karate, boxing, martial arts, rugby, water polo, kabaddi and wrestling). Indoor gyms will be allowed for vaccinated individuals only.

“Public transport may ply on sanctioned routes, with the occupancy level of up to 50 per cent seating capacity, subject to following of all SOPs, with the staff duly vaccinated. Ban is imposed on all types of snack serving to the passengers during the journey by the transport services.

“Railway services will continue to operate with 70 per cent occupancy under strict Covid protocols, subject to the following of all SOPs, with the passengers and staff duly vaccinated. “All amusement parks, water sports and swimming pools will continue activities at 50 per cent of the capacity. Public parks may remain open under strict Covid protocols.

“District administrations may impose broader lockdown for specified areas within their jurisdictions with stringent Covid protocols based on risk assessment. District administrations shall implement targeted SLDs [smart lockdowns] and mSLDs [micro-smart lockdowns].

“The wearing of masks shall be compulsory at public places while incorporating innovative measures for enforcement. Tourism will be allowed for vaccinated individuals under strict Covid protocols.

“Ban is imposed on the serving of meals and snacks during in-flight journey for domestic airlines. Current inbound passenger policy will continue till further orders. “This order, and the SOPs and directions issued thereunder shall be enforceable with effect from September 16, 2021 till September 30, 2021 until revised, recalled, amended or modified earlier, if the periodical review of the Covid-19 situation so warrants.”