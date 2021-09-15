Father kills daughter

Man found dead in Lahore’s Ghalib Market area LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be...

Two killed in intra-clan clash SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...

Two die of electrocution SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...

MoUs to enhance cooperation between Pak-US educational institutions SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...

SHC directs Centre to submit progress report on NAB’s draft rules KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...