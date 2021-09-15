 
Wednesday September 15, 2021
Father kills daughter

National

September 15, 2021

SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said accused Abdul Jabbar Rajput killed his daughter Muqadas over a domestic issue in village Khanwahan near Kandyaro in district Naushahro Feroze and managed to escape. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

