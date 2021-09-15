Two killed in intra-clan clash

SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district Qamber on Tuesday. Reports two people, including Qadir Bakhsh and Qurban Mugheri, were killed in a clash between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute at Noorag Canal in district Qamber. The police shifted the bodies to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, the police did not register any FIR to take action against the criminals.