NAB should be held accountable, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be held accountable as it is silent on all scandals of the incumbent government.
Shahid Khaqan, while talking to media persons, said that NAB chairman is 76-years-old but for government his performance is satisfactory. He said that NAB had been working for last 20 years without making rules and regulations of investigation, reported a private news channel. “One day it will be revealed that why the anti-graft watchdog was turning a blind eye towards government corruption,” he added.
According to a media report, the PMLN leader further said that the terminals, which were installed by government of his party, could have given 33 percent more benefit to Pakistan but due to the LNG case this did not happen.
LAHORE: A man was found dead in the limits of Ghalib Market police on Tuesday. Police claimed that the man, yet to be...
SUKKUR: A man killed his daughter by an axe in district Naushahro Feroze on Tuesday over a domestic issue.Reports said...
SUKKUR: Two people were killed in a firing incident between two groups of Mugheri clan over a land dispute in district...
SUKKUR: Two men were electrocuted in district Umarkot on Tuesday due to an 11,000kv open wire lying on their...
SUKKUR: Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, has signed memorandum of...
KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday directed the federal law officer to submit relevant report from ministry of...