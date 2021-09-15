NAB should be held accountable, says Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should be held accountable as it is silent on all scandals of the incumbent government.

Shahid Khaqan, while talking to media persons, said that NAB chairman is 76-years-old but for government his performance is satisfactory. He said that NAB had been working for last 20 years without making rules and regulations of investigation, reported a private news channel. “One day it will be revealed that why the anti-graft watchdog was turning a blind eye towards government corruption,” he added.

According to a media report, the PMLN leader further said that the terminals, which were installed by government of his party, could have given 33 percent more benefit to Pakistan but due to the LNG case this did not happen.