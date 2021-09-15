Sindh govt sanctions Rs40 million grant for Umar Sharif

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has showed concerns over the deteriorating health of legendary comedian Umer Sharif and sanctioned Rs40 million for his treatment.

Reports said a notification was issued by the provincial finance department about the release of funds of Rs40 million for medical treatment of Sharif. The renowned artist is said to have been suffering from the cardiac issues for awhile. It was brought to the notice of the administrative secretary health to the CM’s Secretariat through a letter dated September 14, 2021, saying the finance department has agreed to release Rs40 million at the disposal of the administrative secretary for further disbursement of the quarters concerned.

The amount was said to have been sanctioned under “Sindh Relief Measures and Discretionary Grants,” a budgetary provision, given away by the chief minister’s directives during the current financial year. According to a Geo News report, ailing comedian Umer Sharif’s wife Zareen Umer said on Tuesday that her husband was expected to travel to the US for medical treatment this week. Talking to Geo News exclusively, she said the federal government has helped them in obtaining the US visa for the legendary comedian. An air ambulance had also been arranged for her husband, saying that the Sindh government has promised to bear the expenses.

Speaking on the occasion, Sharif’s son said his father was expected to get the US visa later that day. The Geo News said Special Assistant to the PM on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said the PM’s office had sent details of Umer Sharif and his family to the relevant embassy, adding that the visa would be issued to the ailing comedian soon. He added that the PM‘s office was in contact with Sharif’s family and the government would extend all possible cooperation to them.