Man kills brother

HARIPUR: A man allegedly shot dead his brother in the limits of Kotnajibullah Police Station here on Tuesday.
The motive behind the broad daylight murder was stated to a property dispute, police said.
According to police, Nasir Shehzad and his brother Asim Shehzad had developed differences over the distribution of property and were engaged in litigation.
On Tuesday, Nasir allegedly opened fire on Asim Shehzad with a 30 bore pistol, killing him on the spot. The accused managed to escape after the incident, police said.
