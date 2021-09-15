New emergency department inaugurated in Bajaur hospital

Peshawar: To strengthen the healthcare facilities in merged areas, a new emergency department has been established by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Bajaur.

Dr. Attaullah Khan, Deputy Chief Health System Reforms Unit Health Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, formally inaugurated the newly built 26-bed facility equipped with operation theatres and other required equipment and facilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Attaullah Khan said that the newly established facility would provide efficient and appropriate healthcare services to the people of Bajaur.

He also appreciated the efforts of the ICRC for building a state-of-the-art emergency department, which is equipped with all modern facilities.

He added that improvement of healthcare facilities in merged areas was a priority of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government. And we are committed to providing the best health facilities to the people of these areas,” he added.

Health Program Manager at the ICRC Sub Delegation, Peshawar, Issa Ahmed Dahir said that the ICRC is focusing on development of the emergency departments at secondary level health facilities in merged areas and is currently supporting emergency departments of four (04) hospitals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Also, the ICRC is supporting emergency services at the largest health facility of the province, Lady Reading Hospital, Peshawar.

Head of the Sub Delegation ICRC, Peshawar, Farrukh Islomov said that the ICRC is committed to extending its expertise in the field of health and will continue its work in a coordinated manner with the authorities and credible national partners.