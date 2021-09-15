‘Students learn respect of teachers, state from education’

Islamabad : Dr. Hassan Daud Butt, Chief Executive Officer, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment has said that respecting family, teachers and the state are the qualities knowledge and education bestow upon the students.

Dr. Daud was delivering his address as chief guest to the internees, faculty, and researchers at a dinner organised by South Asian Strategic Stability Institute on the occasion of distribution of certificates, awards and shields to the participants of a course on National Security Youth Engagement and Leadership Programme here Monday evening.

As many as 28 internees attended this 6-week summer class Internship programme.

Dr. Daud said that for absorption in industry and even after that, the successful participants of this internship programme will find challenges in their chosen fields during their careers. He said that challenging times are ahead for the young generation. He referred to local and foreign scholarships available to the young enthusiasts in this regard.

The chief guest said that knowledge, investment, and geography have no boundaries. What the youth needs to do is to build a niche by learning languages and giving valuable time to increase their productivity. He said that the members of the young generation should learn more in order to meet challenges in their lives. He also exhorted them to first build entrepreneurial, IT, and communication skills and then try to improve them.

Congratulating the participants of the internship programme, Dr Maria Sultan, Director-General, SASSI, asked the internees to explore new vistas of education, learning and training.