LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and humid conditions continued to prevail here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 34.4°C and minimum was 24.7°C.
LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an...
LAHORE:The High Court has issued notifications for the appointment of judges in nine Banking Courts and four Special...
LAHORE:The protest of paramedics against the transfer of two employees at Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute...
LAHORE:All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen across the province...
LAHORE:Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi in a tweet has expressed concern over the declining...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad on Tuesday assured the traders of withdrawing the...