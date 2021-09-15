Partly cloudy weather

Uplift schemes LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved six development schemes of various sectors at an...

Judges appointed LAHORE:The High Court has issued notifications for the appointment of judges in nine Banking Courts and four Special...

Paramedics end protest LAHORE:The protest of paramedics against the transfer of two employees at Lahore General Hospital and Punjab Institute...

Campuses reopen tomorrow LAHORE:All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities, will reopen across the province...

Moonis for consensus on water issue LAHORE:Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi in a tweet has expressed concern over the declining...