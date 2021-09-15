LWMC to wash stadium for Pak-NZ T20 series

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), on Tuesday, has prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure extraordinary cleanliness arrangements during Pakistan and New Zealand T20 series in and around Gaddafi Stadium. As per the plan, LWMC will complete washing of all the enclosures of Gaddafi Stadium till 22nd September. The department has deployed 180 sanitary workers, 27 supervisors and 17 officers for the cleanliness of the stadium from inner and outer side whereas three water bowsers, three mechanical sweepers, five mini dumpers and a compactor shall also be used for washing and sweeping of the stadium. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider stated in this regard that Gaddafi Stadium operations manager will be present at the stadium and will monitor the cleanliness arrangements. There will be four male sanitary workers, one female sanitary worker and one sanitary supervisor in each enclosure, she added.