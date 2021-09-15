Two men commit suicide

Two men committed suicide by self-immolation in the city on Tuesday. The Chakiwara police said Nasir, son of Abu Bakar, allegedly set himself on fire in Lyari's Bakra station. A group of people doused the flames and took him to hospital where he died. The family said he was mentally challenged and under treatment.
Arif Masih, 45, son of Sadiq Masih, set himself ablaze in Railway Colony. The Mithadar police said the man succumbed to his injures while he was being transported to the hospital. The family said he was suffering from mental illness.
