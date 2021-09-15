Saqlain likely to be retained for T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of Pakistan’s coaching panel for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources said.
The 44-year-old Saqlain is working as interim coach of the Green-shirts for the New Zealand series. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned last week.
The sources revealed that PCB would soon make an official announcement about a local coach. The board could also change the fielding coach for the T20 World Cup, they added.
PCB was considering National High-Performance Centre’s Wicketkeeping and Fielding Coach Atiq uz Zaman for a role as well, the sources said.
PCB has already appointed Drix Simon as the national squad’s strength and conditioning coach.
LAHORE: The first Chief Minister Punjab Five-A-Side National Women’s Hockey Championship has been postponed keeping...
LAHORE: Pakistan ju-jitsu athletes once again made the country proud by winning seven gold and two silver medals at...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan won boys and girls’ matches against Nepal on the second day of the South Asia Regional...
COLOMBO: Openers Reeza Hendricks and Quinton de Kock powered South Africa past Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the third...
ISLAMABAD: Rawalpindi emerged champions of the Northern Region Under-19 Tri-Series Cricket Championship beating...
KARACHI: Perniya Khan of WAPDA became the youngest player to have won the seniors women’s singles title when she...