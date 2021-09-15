Saqlain likely to be retained for T20 World Cup

LAHORE: Former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is likely to be part of Pakistan’s coaching panel for the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sources said.

The 44-year-old Saqlain is working as interim coach of the Green-shirts for the New Zealand series. Head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis resigned last week.

The sources revealed that PCB would soon make an official announcement about a local coach. The board could also change the fielding coach for the T20 World Cup, they added.

PCB was considering National High-Performance Centre’s Wicketkeeping and Fielding Coach Atiq uz Zaman for a role as well, the sources said.

PCB has already appointed Drix Simon as the national squad’s strength and conditioning coach.