No woman’s land

Women and children are facing the rape epidemic that has taken over society. Even toddlers as young as two years old are not safe now.
Last year, the federal government approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance-2020, which was a wise decision to control the ever-increasing rape cases. Only strict implementation of this ordinance and exemplary punishments will help curb rape cases in country.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
