Four COVID-19 deaths, 287 cases from twin cities

Rawalpindi:Another four deaths have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district due to coronavirus illness, COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 287 new patients have been tested positive for the illness from the region.

To date, the virus has claimed a total of 2,024 lives from ICT and Rawalpindi district while as many as 137,318 patients have so far been reported positive from the twin cities. The positivity rate of COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district has dropped down to 4.5 per cent in the last 24 hours which is the lowest in a day in the last two months.

Out of a total of 1001 tests conducted for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, 45 patients including 41 from the district have been confirmed positive. According to In-charge District COVID-19 Cell Rawalpindi Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Jawad Zahid, a total of 2363444 doses of coronavirus vaccine have so far been used in Rawalpindi district of which 2,323,033 doses have been administered to adult and senior citizens while 40,411 persons from health sector have been vaccinated.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that the virus claimed two more lives from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that took death toll from the district to 1,135 while confirmation of another 41 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi took tally to 34,455 of which 31,518 patients had recovered.

The number of active cases from the district was 1,802 on Monday of which 95 patients were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,707.

According to details, the virus claimed two more lives from the federal capital in the last 24 hours taking death toll to 889 on Monday. Confirmation of 246 new cases from ICT took tally to 102,863. To date, a total of 97,758 patients from the federal capital have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the disease from ICT has got to 4,216 on Monday.