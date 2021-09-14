MoU signed on WCLA’s beautification

LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) and Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) have agreed to work together for the beautification of the walled city of Lahore. Chief Minister’s adviser on Tourism Asif Mehmood along with Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) DG Kamran Lashari and PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi visited the walled city here Monday.

During the visit, WCLA DG and PHA DG agreed to work together for the beautification of the walled city. The CM’s adviser Asif Mehmood while talking to media said that all possible steps had been taken to restore the true beauty of the walled city. WCLA DG said that the horticulture work would be started soon with planning and added that WCLA would extend all possible cooperation to PHA for beautification of the walled city. Like other areas of Lahore, the true beauty of the walled city will be restored, said PHA DG Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, adding that PHA would soon complete planning to restore the natural beauty.

digital system: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has decided to introduce digital system for plantation, marketing, coordination, checking of field staff and fuel monitoring. The decision was taken in the 20th meeting of the Board of Directors of PHA presided over by PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani at PHA Headquarters here on Monday. The meeting decided to continue the ongoing beautification campaign of PHA in the city and maintain the rates for booking of parks for public weddings and approved the construction of zip lines in various city parks for the entertainment of public. The meeting also announced to give a two-year tax relief to the affected traders of Hafeez Centre from paying board tax. Recommendations for increasing the revenue of the Authority were also approved.

Vice-Chairman PHA Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, DG PHA Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, Members Board of Directors PHA, MPA Neelam Hayat, Representative Secretary HUD & PHE Department, Representative Secretary Finance Department, Secretary LG&CD Department, Representative DC Lahore, Representative DG LDA, Environmentalists Asma Cheema and Rafia Kamal, Horticulture Expert Nawaz Rame and representative of Lahore Chamber of Commerce Tehmina Saeed Chaudhry participated in the online meeting.