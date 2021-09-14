 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
PA resolution condemns allegations against CEC

Lahore

September 14, 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, on Monday, tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly condemning the allegations levelled by federal ministers against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Hina, in the resolution, stated that the ministers were targeting the Election Commission under a conspiracy. She added that earlier Shehzad Akbar, Farogh Naseem and Firdous Ashiq had also criticised Justice Faiz Issa and Justice Seth Waqar.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz strongly condemned this behaviour and will continue to give moral and legal support to the Chief Election Commissioner at every level,” the resolution concluded.

