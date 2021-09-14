PA resolution condemns allegations against CEC

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt, on Monday, tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly condemning the allegations levelled by federal ministers against the Chief Election Commissioner.
Hina, in the resolution, stated that the ministers were targeting the Election Commission under a conspiracy. She added that earlier Shehzad Akbar, Farogh Naseem and Firdous Ashiq had also criticised Justice Faiz Issa and Justice Seth Waqar.
“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz strongly condemned this behaviour and will continue to give moral and legal support to the Chief Election Commissioner at every level,” the resolution concluded.
LAHORE:A delegation of Punjab Employees Social Security Staff Federation called on the negotiating committee set up by...
LAHORE:Justice Ali Baqir Najafi of the Lahore High Court on Monday reserved judgment on the admissibility of a...
LAHORE: An anti-dengue drive, initiated by the district administration, is under way swiftly, under which surveillance...
University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences organised an awareness lecture “Recent Trends in Teaching of...
LAHORE:A three-day international conference on “Environment and Sustainable Development” on Monday began at the...
LAHORE: Parks and Horticulture Authority and Walled City of Lahore Authority have agreed to work together for the...