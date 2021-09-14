Man appeals for payment of compensation

PESHAWAR: A contractor and bridge builder, Liaqat Sher, has demanded the authorities concerned to provide him compensation as has already been approved for the losses he suffered several years ago due to militancy in Kurram tribal district.

Sharing his ordeal, Liaqat Sher, who hails from Upper Dir district, said that he along with his workers were constructing a bridge in Kurram district in the year 2006-07 but sectarian clashes forced them to stop the work and leave the area.

“There was machinery, shovels, vehicles and other equipment worth Rs60 million in our camp when we left the place, but when we returned to the area to resume work after a few months, all our goods had been stolen,” he added.He said that later he was also picked by militants for ransom and he spent three months in their captivity.