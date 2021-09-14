Education Dept issues interviews schedule

MANSEHRA: The district education department has issued a schedule for interviews for appointments on low-grade seats lying vacant at the state-run primary, middle and high schools across the district.
According to a circular issued by the department, interviews would be held at the sub-divisional education offices in Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal from September 20 to September 24, 2021.
The applicants, who had applied for the posts, were asked to bring along original documents along as those without relevant documents would not be allowed to appear before the interview committees.Hundreds of candidates have applied for the posts under various categories including wards quota and others from Mansehra, Balakot, Oghi and Baffa-Pakhal tehsils.
