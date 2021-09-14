Universities across Pakistan aim to promote sports

KARACHI: The 55th Meeting of the Standing Sub-Committee of Pakistan University Sports Board (PUSB) and National Workshop on Sports and Health has started at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, an official told 'The News' on Monday.

The inaugural event was held at the main Auditorium Hall of the University, and presided by Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam. He said that the workshop would continue for three days. Vice Chancellors from 16 public and private universities and Director Sports of more than 90 universities of the four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan also participated in the workshop.

Dr Fateh said that for the first time, a national level event has been organised at Sindh Agriculture University to promote sports in the universities of Pakistan. He said during this national workshop new projects would be developed. Dr Fateh said no such mega event had been held in this institution during 67 years.

Provincial Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Imtiaz Ali Shah said that sports-related curriculum would be developed, 40 percent theory and 60 percent practical. He said that they were working to develop Sindh's sports policy and laws for the Sindh Sports Board. He said that a certain mafia in sports associations had not held elections for many years. The departments have also abolished sports quota posts, which has reduced the interest of students in sports, he added.

Addressing through a video link, Dr Shaista Sohail, Executive Director, HEC, said that HEC was committed to expanding healthy activities in universities and new sports projects were expected in the universities from this national workshop and 55th meeting of Pakistan University Sports Boards.

Engr. Javed Ahmed Memon said HEC had sufficient budget for sports activities and that sports directorates in universities could be further improved. He said a judo academy would be established at SAU, an international football academy at Karachi University, a boxing academy at Lyari University, and a High Performance Center at NED University.

Karachi University Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi said that there was an urgent need to encourage sports. "We have started giving scholarships to students who were active in sports," he added.

University of Sindh Jamshoro Vice Chancellor Dr Siddique Kalhoro said that the university had been suffering from a financial crisis for the last two years. "Sports activities have been suspended, and a special grant should be given to the university," he added.

Begum Nusrat Bhutto University Sukkur Vice Chancellor Dr Samreen Hussain said that sports opportunities should be created for girls.

Liaquat University of Medical Sciences Vice Chancellor Dr Bekha Ram said that according to research by the Psychiatric Society of America, physical exercise and sports increase the mental capacity of students by 20 percent.