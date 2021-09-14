 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Burkina saved 374 children

World

AFP
September 14, 2021

OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso authorities rescued 374 children between January and March from being trafficked to neighbouring countries to work in agriculture or small-scale mines, government figures released on Monday showed.

