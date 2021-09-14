 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper

Prehistoric winged lizard unearthed in Chile

World

AFP
September 14, 2021

Santiago: Chilean scientists have announced the discovery of the first-ever southern hemisphere remains of a type of Jurassic-era "winged lizard" known as a pterosaur. Fossils of the reptile, which lived some 160 million years ago in what is today the Atacama desert, were unearthed in 2009.

More From World

  • Burkina saved 374 children

    OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso authorities rescued 374 children between January and March from being trafficked to...

  • Israeli police shoot Palestinian

    OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian man allegedly stabbed two Israelis in al-Quds before being shot by a border police...

  • 19 Chinese workers found dead

    BEIJING: Nineteen Chinese miners who became trapped underground when a coal mine collapsed last month were found dead...

  • Nicholas threatens Texas coast

    MIAMI: Tropical Storm Nicholas, which is barreling towards Texas, could strengthen into a hurricane before dousing the...

  • UK news channel loses star name

    London: Andrew Neil, the driving force behind Britain’s first news channel to launch in more than 20 years, said on...

  • US mother mourns three sons

    WASHINGTON: One by one, Seditra Brown lost her three sons to gun violence in Washington: first Paris in 2018, then...

More From Latest