 
Tuesday September 14, 2021
Robbers snatch Rs1.8m from retired cop

Karachi

September 14, 2021

Robbers looted Rs1.8 million from a retired police officer in the Azam Basti area on Monday. Police said the suspects followed former police officer Ahsan Rauf when he was returning from a bank after withdrawing cash. The robbers beat him up when he resisted the mugging bid.

