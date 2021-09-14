Covid kills 18 more, infects another 676 in Sindh

Eighteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and 676 others have tested positive for the disease during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral coronavirus infection reaching 7,177 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Monday that 13,870 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 676 people, or five per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 5,765,215 tests, which have resulted in 445,530 positive cases, which means that eight per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at two per cent in Sindh.

He said that 44,960 people across the province are currently infected: 44,228 are in self-quarantine at home, 35 at isolation centres and 697 at hospitals, while 615 patients are in critical condition, of whom 48 are on life support.

He added that 4,912 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 393,393, which shows the recovery rate to be 88.2 per cent. The CM said that out of the 676 fresh cases of Sindh, 164 (or 24.3 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division: 75 of the city’s new patients are from District East, 28 from District South, 23 from District Korangi, 22 from District Central, 13 from District Malir and three from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 101 new cases, Matiari 46, Badin and Sanghar 31 each, Naushehroferoze 27, Kambar 25, Tharparkar 24, Thatta 23, Mirpurkhas 21, Tando Muhammad Khan 20, Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad 19 each, Ghotki and Tando Allahyar 18 each, Sukkur 17, Larkana 14, Shikarpur 13, Jacobabad 11, Umerkot nine, Khairpur three, and Jamshoro and Kashmore one each, he added. The chief executive reiterated his appeal to the people of Sindh that they should comply with the standard operating procedures devised by his provincial government.