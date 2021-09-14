Malir police claim arresting 14 notorious drug peddlers

District Malir police have launched a crackdown against narcotics sellers and dens operating in the district and arrested 14 drug peddlers with a huge quantity of narcotics, including 70 kilograms of hashish worth millions of rupees.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Bahadur, police chief District Malir, said on Monday that after they were tipped off that some gangs were operating in the district, and they had connections with other narcotics groups from outside the city and were smuggling narcotics into the city, where they sold them to buyers.

In this regard, SSP Irfan said he ordered his subordinates to expand their intelligence network and catch the culprits. The district police led crackdowns in Quaidabad, Sharafi Goth, Steel Town, Sukhan and Malir City areas, where they arrested 14 notorious drug peddlers, including women. Thirteen of them were identified as Sajjad Shah, Javed Shah, Syed Imran, Nauman, Ghulam Murtaza, Aliya, Muhammad Khan, Zaiba, Saasi, Rozeena, Shahbana, Anwar Shaikh and Dur Muhammad.

During a search of the hideout, the cops seized 70 kilograms of hashish, four kilograms of crystal and one kilograms of heroin. The suspect had transported the narcotics from Balochistan to sell in Karachi.

SSP Bahadur said they had also developed a list and identified buyers with the help of information given by the arrested drug peddlers. He said the police had planned further raids in the coming days for the arrest of other suspects involved in selling narcotics.

He added that teams had been constituted for the arrest of a suspect in Balochistan, and that they were questioning those in custody what purpose the narcotics was sold for and where they used the generated amount. He said that earlier it was noticed that the generated amount from narcotics was used by banned outfits for terrorism activities and obtaining bail of suspects standing trial.