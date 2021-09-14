Kamyab Pakistan: Steering committee to run programme

ISLAMABAD: Amid the increasing criticism by the opposition parties for using the national exchequer for politically-motivated program, the government wants to proceed with the much-hyped Kamyab Pakistan Program (KPP) for disbursing multi-billion rupees loans program by establishing a steering committee under the Finance Division. The Project Management Unit (PMU) is proposed to be established for hiring 10 professionals on hefty pay and privileges.

The Project Director (PD) of PMU will be hired on special pay and perks (SPPS-II). One Manager Coordination in MP-1 scale will be hired while one Manager Project Monitoring in MP-1 will be recruited.

There will be two seats in MP-II for SBP/SECP Coordination, two posts for WholeSale Banking in MP-I and MP-II, one post for Performance and Subsidy Management in MP-II and MP-III and two posts of MIS for in MP-II and MP-III.

The PMU will be set up under the Finance Division for ongoing monitoring and management of the program. However, the Internal Finance Wing of the Finance Division, in collaboration with SBP, NAPHDA, and PM Youth Wing Office, shall remain the custodian of the program, and may decide to utilize any of the existing entities, like Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF), Pakistan Microfinance Investment Company (PMIC), etc. for the monitoring purposes in addition to the proposed PMU.

Top official sources confirmed to The News here on Monday that the KPP will be governed by the steering committee under the Finance Division, Ministry of Finance. The committee will run and steer the programme as deemed appropriate, and shall recommend to the ECC/ federal cabinet through the Finance Division, modalities of the programme and its operations/ transaction flows, etc. The committee will receive progress reports and recommendations from the working group till formation of the Project Management Unit (PMU) under the Finance Division, regarding improvement in the program features for deliberation and onward approvals.

A Working Group on KPP has been constituted to finalize the features and design of KPP and will remain functional till operationalisation of the PMU, after which, the group will dissolve and its functions will be taken over by the PMU.

A high-level Advisory Board (the Board), having representation from key stakeholders and subject-matter specialists, has also been formed to provide feedback, both formally and informally, to the Working Group/Steering Committee regarding design and features of KPP to ensure robustness and success.

The board shall also recommend any improvements in the strategic plan, marketing strategy, and uptake under the program to the Steering Committee. The board shall meet as and when required by the Working Group, or the Steering Committee, or as required by the members.