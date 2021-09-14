KP PA again witnesses rumpus over controversial recruitment

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday witnessed pandemonium when the speaker did not allow a lawmaker from the merged districts to talk about “controversial” recruitment in Health and other departments in the erstwhile tribal areas.

Without caring for the uproar and protest on the floor of the assembly, Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan Khan, who was chairing the session, asked the provincial ministers to continue with the legislation and assembly business.

Amid the shouting and noise, many important billspresented and passed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly where the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf enjoyed an absolute majority.

The lawmakers of the opposition parties from merged districts have protested the alleged recruitment of non-locals mostly from Malakand division in Health and others departments in ex-Fata. The House was virtually turned into a fish market recently over the recruitment in the Health Department in merged areas.