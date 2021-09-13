Danish FM phones Qureshi, discusses Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received a phone call from Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark here Sunday and they discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan as well as bilateral relations. Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod reiterated gratitude for Pakistan’s support for Pakistan’s GSP+ status. Qureshi added that both countries needed to enhance people-to-people exchanges by taking steps to facilitate genuine travellers. He extended an invitation to the Danish foreign minister to visit Pakistan, which he accepted. This was the third phone conversation between the two foreign ministers in recent weeks.

Besides, the Danish prime minister spoke with Prime Minister Imran Khan and State Secretary Steen Hommel met with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

Pakistan and Denmark enjoy excellent bilateral ties, including growing collaboration in the areas of renewable energy and green transition.